Garifuna culture comes alive at Black & White Restaurant

The Black and White Restaurant on Seagrape Drive remains a standout Garifuna cultural center, showcasing the vibrant traditions, cuisine, and music of the Garinagu to both Belizeans and visitors. The family-friendly establishment regularly offers cultural performances, including traditional drumming and dancing. On Sunday, November 2nd, guests were treated to another energetic cultural night, delighting diners despite an unexpected island-wide power outage.

As guests finished their dinner, host Tissan Martinez welcomed everyone and shared a brief history of the Garifuna people, one of Belize’s major cultural groups with its own nationally observed holiday. Martinez noted that while the restaurant specializes in traditional dishes such as the popular hudut, music is also a key part of the experience, particularly the lively Punta rhythm. Although the restaurant was briefly without electricity, the Black and White drummers kept the evening alive with spirited drumbeats and dance performances. The rhythm was contagious, drawing some guests to join in the dancing.

Other patrons enjoyed drinks from the fully stocked bar located inside the main dining hall. At the same time, many relaxed in the open patio-style dining area to dine, socialize, or soak in the atmosphere. The exterior of the restaurant resembles a rustic Garifuna home, complete with traditional furnishings and household items. Many guests highlighted the setting as one of the most unique and culturally rich dining experiences in San Pedro.

Black and White is open daily, offering the finest in traditional Garifuna cuisine, along with other Belizean favorites, including rice and beans. Groups seeking an immersive cultural experience with food, music, and live dance performances can contact proprietor Teacher Julia Martinez at the restaurant or through their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/bRbFw to arrange a visit.