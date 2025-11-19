San Pedro High School Celebrates Belize’s Ethnic Diversity with Cultural Day

San Pedro High School (SPHS) students and teachers held another memorable Cultural Day. The annual event highlights the historical migration of various ethnic groups that have made Belize their home. Classroom presentations featured students dressed in cultural attire and elaborate displays celebrating the journeys and evolution of the Creole, Mestizo, Garifuna, Maya, Mennonite, East Indian, Chinese, and Lebanese communities. This year also included a separate day dedicated to cultural dance performances.

SPHS’s 2025 Cultural Day, held on Friday, November 14th, welcomed parents and visitors to experience the arts and culture exhibits. Each presentation room included a spokesperson who explained the purpose and research behind their cultural project. The exhibits introduced visitors to the traditions, history, and lifestyles of each group, featuring cultural practices, origins, and traditional foods. In groups such as the Mennonites and Lebanese, students also highlighted the role of religion in shaping their way of life.

On November 18th, a second round of presentations took place at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, showcasing cultural dances. The activities ran from 6–9PM, with each group delighting the audience through creative performances that raised the bar for this year’s event. Students also performed before a panel of judges, who scored the presentations; top-scoring groups were traditionally recognized for their work.

SPHS thanked the students, teachers, parents, and guardians for their hard work and dedication. The school administration noted that the event would not be possible without their support. “Our Jewel is full of vibrant people, whose cultures and traditions have made our country uniquely beautiful,” the SPHS administration remarked. Special acknowledgements were extended to Ryan Gamboa, the Humanities Department, and the Master of Ceremonies, Gerry Badillo.