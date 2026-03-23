San Pedro students shine at the Festival of Arts

The Secondary School Festival of Arts, an annual national programme organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, continues to provide a platform for young Belizean talent to showcase their creativity in music, dance, and performance. The initiative brings together secondary schools from across the country to compete at the district level, with top performers advancing to the prestigious Golden Showcase. This year’s San Pedro edition formed part of that national programme, highlighting the island’s contribution to the arts.

The San Pedro festival was held on Thursday, March 19th, at 11AM in the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School (SPHS). Hosted by Master of Ceremonies, SPHS teacher Phillip Ramsey, the event opened with a student-led prayer, the national anthem, welcome remarks from Principal Maria Flota, and an address by Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso. Adjudicator Crysel Moro evaluated performances that included four student presentations and a marching band performance. Only SPHS participated this year, as Ocean Academy was unable to attend.

Following the opening ceremony, the festival continued with a structured program featuring two songs and two creative dances. The first performance, a rendition of “Lose Control” by Kiana Taylor (3 Science), received a Gold award. A dance performance followed this, “La Gozadora,” by the elective dance group, also earning Gold. A group song, “Stand Up,” performed by Kiana Taylor, Aya Reyes, Jaylyn Jex, and Brier Wade, received Silver. The final presentation, a dance titled “Like Yo Self” by the elective dance group, also received a Silver award.

Judging was based on specific criteria. Vocal performances were evaluated on diction and enunciation, intonation, rhythm, technique, artistry, creative expression, visual effectiveness, and interpretation. The group performance also included a blending category assessing vocal balance and interaction among performers. Dance performances were judged on choreography, creativity, costumes and props, stage use, and musical interpretation.

The event reflected the efforts of SPHS teachers, students, and parents, with the Belize District Education Centre expressing gratitude to all involved, including the adjudicator and master of ceremonies. The festival was held at San Pedro High’s auditorium due to Ocean Academy’s absence, allowing all four entries to be evaluated.

Odelia Caliz, representative from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), explained that the event was hosted on campus due to Ocean Academy’s absence. She noted that with only SPHS participating, it was important to give the students the opportunity to be considered for selection to the Golden Showcase in May in Belize City, making the school’s venue the most practical location for the festival.

Deputy Mayor Ayuso emphasized the importance of the arts in her remarks. “The arts play an important role in shaping who we are… They help our young people, together with the rich culture and traditional capabilities… remind us of the beauty of our diversity,” she said.

Principal Flota encouraged students to embrace the experience. “This festival is your stage… Whether you win a prize or not, remember that your courage to create… is already a victory. Let your passion shine… and most importantly, enjoy the experience,” she said.

The festival highlights ongoing efforts to nurture student talent, with the Belize District Education Centre calling for continued support. Winners may advance to the Golden Showcase in Belize City in May, further elevating San Pedro’s presence in the national arts scene. Organizers hope the event will inspire broader participation in future festivals, including from Ocean Academy.