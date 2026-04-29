San Pedro Preschool Festival of Arts Showcases Young Talent

The San Pedro Preschool Festival of Arts was held on Tuesday, April 28th, at 10AM at Sagebrush Church, bringing together preschool students, teachers, parents, adjudicators, and education officials for a morning of performances and recognition. The event was organized by the Belize District Education Center, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST), the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), and the Institute of Creative Arts. Estephany Pott served as Mistress of Ceremonies, and Dr. Odelia Caliz Kelly delivered opening remarks.

The program featured performances in dance, music, and drama, along with an art presentation, serving as both a showcase and an evaluation. ABC Preschool performed the National Anthem, followed by a prayer from New Horizon Preschool and a welcome address from San Pedro Preschool. The performances were adjudicated using set criteria and scored in three categories—bronze, silver, and gold—with points determining each school’s ranking. All participating preschools received either a high silver or a gold rating. Adjudicators included Denmark Flores, Alex Vivieros, and Crysel Gabourel Moro.

In preparation for the festival, schools developed a variety of performances that showcased creativity and classroom effort. A total of 14 presentations were featured, including “Las Galletas” (dance), “The Breath of Spring” (dance), “Renacer” (music), “The Three Little Pigs” (drama), “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” (dance), and “Funny News Report: The Missing Cookie Mystery” (drama). Visual art was also included, with a painting titled “We All Swim Together” presented by Include Me 2 Preschool, underscoring the festival’s emphasis on multiple forms of artistic expression.

Participating schools included San Pedro Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist Preschool, Holy Cross Anglican Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, and ABC Preschool.

During the evaluation process, adjudicators commended the overall quality of performances, particularly in dance, noting improvements over previous years. They highlighted stronger formations and greater effort from participants, while encouraging greater independence among students. Adjudicators also noted that excessive reliance on teacher guidance during performances could affect scoring. Several silver-rated performances were described as close to gold status.

Schools receiving gold ratings may be selected to participate in the upcoming Golden Showcase in May at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts, which will feature top performances from preschool, primary, and secondary levels nationwide. Organizers noted that each district will also host its own “Gold Night,” offering additional opportunities for students to perform and further promoting arts education nationwide.

For San Pedro’s preschool community, the festival highlighted growing talent and dedication and encouraged continued development in areas such as stage confidence, independence, and creative expression.