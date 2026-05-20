Ancient Maya ballgame takes center stage at 2nd Pok Ta Pok Festival

The second annual Pok Ta Pok Festival took place at the Eco-Museum on North Ambergris Caye in San Pedro on Sunday, May 17th, from 11AM to 8PM. Hosted by Eco Museum Belize and the Ambergris North Alliance, the event featured live matches, food, music, and cultural activities celebrating Maya heritage and traditions. The festival starred the K’iinich Ahau Belize Pok Ta Pok Team, with proceeds benefiting the Eco Museum, the Ambergris North Alliance, and participating teams.

The festival showcased full-length demonstrations of Pok Ta Pok, the ancient Maya ballgame believed to have been played for more than 3,000 years using a heavy rubber ball struck with the hips, shoulders, and forearms. In addition to the matches, attendees enjoyed cultural exhibits, local food vendors, and a raffle fundraiser to support team travel and museum programming.

Organizers also offered regular and premium ticket packages. General admission included access to the matches and festival grounds, while premium ticket holders also participated in a paint-and-sip experience. The setup reflected the organizers’ efforts to combine education, entertainment, and fundraising into one cultural event.

K’iinich Ahau, the Yo Creek-based team led by Felicita Cantun, has become widely recognized for helping revive the traditional Maya sport in Belize. The team currently holds the title of world champions after defeating Mexico during the Mundo Maya World Cup held in Honduras in September 2025.

Organizers said the festival continues to play an important role in preserving and promoting Maya heritage while also becoming a growing tourism attraction on Ambergris Caye. Funds raised during the event will continue supporting the Ambergris North Alliance, Eco Museum Belize, and the Pok Ta Pok teams as they prepare for future international competitions and work toward expanding the festival in the coming years.

Sponsors supporting the 2026 festival included Caribbean Sprinter Water Taxi, Bowen and Bowen, Blue Water Villas, La Perla del Caribe, Portofino Resort, Mistico at Secret Beach, the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Matachica Resort, The Palms, Tres Cocos Resort, The Dog House Restaurant and Bar, Elite Adventures, the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), Las Terrazas Resort, Ramon’s Village Resort, the San Pedro Town Council, Area Representative Andre Perez, Hidden Jewel/Tropical Escape, Reef Management, Wine De Vine, Amber Isle Transportation, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), El Fogon Restaurant, Playa Sol Management, Heaven’s Veggies, Papo’s Art Studio, Belizean Melody’s Gallery and Art Studios, Graniel’s Dreamland, and Sweetwater Resort.