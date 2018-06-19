Edgar Cabañas is lucky winner of Castillo’s Hardware Fathers Day Raffle 2018

In commemoration of Father’s Day, Castillo’s Hardware Limited held a raffle at their place of business in San Pedro Town on Friday, June 15th. For every purchase or account payment of $50, customers had the chance to win one of two fabulous prizes.

At 4PM, two customers were chosen at random to pick out a ticket from the barrel. The first ticket out was for Claire from Tres Cocos, who won a Milwaukee Drill/Radio Combo set. The next lucky winner was Edgar Cabañas, who won a Charbroil 2-Burner Gas Grill. “We wish all fathers a Happy Father’s Day,” said Ricardo Verde, Manager of Castillo’s Hardware Ltd. “Thanks to everyone for their continuous support.”

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the lucky winners and salutes all fathers.

