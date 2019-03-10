What’s New: NAI Belize hosts Open House

NAI Belize held an Open House at their office in San Pedro Town on Tuesday, March 5th. From 3PM to 5PM, island residents and visitors visited the NAI Belize office to meet and greet the team and to learn more about the business.

NAI Belize is a full-service commercial real estate office offering brokerage, property management, investments and development projects. As an NAI Global member, they provide local-market leading insights combined with access to the single largest, most powerful network of owner-operated commercial real estate firms with 5,000 brokers in 400 local offices across 55 countries – all actively managed to perform for the client.

President and owner of NAI Belize, David Schooff spoke to The San Pedro Sun about opening the business on Ambergris Caye. “We are thrilled to be located on Ambergris Caye. Our agents and staff are familiar with all the districts of Belize but believe Ambergris Caye has excellent potential for investment opportunities. Our team can also bring professional property management services to a variety of industries including hospitality, retail, and office,” said Schooff. “We love the people and culture of Belize. Many of our team members are residents or have been traveling to Ambergris Caye frequently. We hope our services bring in new business and investors to Belize to strengthen the region.”

NAI Belize is led by a group of professional and dedicated people, which include President and Owner/Broker David Schooff, Owner Jeremy Brown, Vice President Karen Toft, Director of Sales and Leasing, April Femrite, Property Manager Marcos Martinez, Office Manager Paulina Garcia and Accounting Manager Lester Lima.

NAI Belize is located at the end of Barrier Reef Drive in downtown San Pedro. For more information, you can follow them on Facebook or visit them at http://www.naibelize.com/

