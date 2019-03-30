Ministry of Labour Offers On-line Job Recruitment Services

Press Release – The Ministry of Labour – March 28, 2019 – The Ministry of Labour, Local Government and Rural Development has recently established a Labour Market Information System, for the proper management of the regime for the free movement of skills within Belize. This activity is an integral component of an efficient Labour Market. The implementation of the system was the result of collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Human Development.

The Labour Management Information System will expertly match vacancies with suitable and available candidates in real time and in a way that is more efficient and inclusive. The Labour Department will continue to partner with employers and other stakeholders throughout the country, and spanning all industries in order to offer employment opportunities to Belizeans from different chosen career paths, who are equipped with different levels of skills, competencies and qualifications.

Last Week, all Labour and Employment Officers were engaged in an interactive training session facilitated by Mr. Mark Antrobus, Social Planner, of the Ministry of Human Development. This web-based and user friendly Labour Management Information System becomes available to the public on April 1st, 2019.

All employers are encouraged to register available vacancies with the Labour Department free of cost. Unemployed persons are also asked to contact the Labour Offices and provide their Resumes and additional information which will be uploaded to their system. Contact information is listed below:

* San Pedro Town – 206-2700 (2nd Floor Wing, Coconut Dr.)

* Belmopan City – 802-2297 (Cor 29 Racoon Ave & 6129 Brown Street.)

* Corozal Free Zone – 403-7447 (1st Floor Free Zone Management Building)

* Corozal Town – 402-2178 (C Street South)

* Orange Walk Town – 302-3425 (No 5 Bethias Lane)

* Belize City – 207-4023; 207- 4027 (No 5 Albert Street West)

* Cayo – 804 – 2287 (Cor. 28 West St/Far West Sts.)

* Dangriga – 502-2102 (Cor. Commerce St & Pier Road)

* Independence – 503-2173 (305 Pioneer Street)

* Punta Gorda – 702-2724 (Cor. George/West Sts.)

