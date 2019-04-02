Digi Belize Opens new store in San Pedro Town

Digi Belize held a ceremony to officially open their new store in San Pedro Town on Saturday, March 30th. The new Digi Store is located on Coconut Drive inside Wings Plaza. The event saw a large crowd of guests, Digi representatives, and island residents.

The ceremony began shortly after 9AM with the singing of the National Anthem followed by a short prayer delivered by Pastor Clive Welsh. Mistress of Ceremony Janine Salazar then invited Digi Customer Service Lead Ricardo Acosta to deliver the welcome address. He officially welcomed everyone to the grand opening and thanked them for their presence.

Digi Belize CEO Rochus Schreiber then stepped in the podium to deliver his remarks. “We are excited to open a new store in San Pedro Town, making it second of its kind in the country. With this new store, we are setting a new standard for service in Belize. We have an energetic team that is excited to assist our customers with whatever need or issue they may have,” said Schreiber. He also added that this new store would be beneficial to the island residents because it will provide better customer service. Finally, Digi Belize Chief Customer Service Zellie Tillet delivered the final remarks.

Schreiber along with loyal Digi Customers Teresita Guerrero and Francisco Gabriel Perez had the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon which officially opened the Digi Belize store. Island residents were then invited inside the store to view the products available and even have the chance to purchase promotional items.

Digi Belize owns and operates an extensive telecommunications network throughout the country of Belize encompassing landline, mobile, and broadband services. The company offers its expansive range of products and services which include: Mobile Voice, SMS and Data services over a 4GLTE Advanced Mobile Network, Residential and Business Landline telephone service, National and international call services, International voice and data roaming, Residential and Business High Speed Internet service (DSL), Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Services and National and international data networks. With a focus on the future, the company is committed to the development of the Belizean community, and the expansion of its product offerings to ensure that the country of Belize becomes a regional leader in telecommunications – as measured by the quality of service - by the year 2020. To keep up with the latest information about Digi Belize, you can visit their website at https://www.livedigi.com .

