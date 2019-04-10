SPHS observes 10th Annual Business Fair

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) held its 10th Annual Business Fair at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Friday, April 5th. The fair serves as a way to develop the entrepreneurial skills of students that are majoring in business studies. Every year, the event sees a large crowd of residents supporting the various business concepts that students have developed.

Before the fair, a short ceremony was held to introduce the judges and officially open the day’s events. Tasked to choose the winners included Ian Pou, Dimas Guerrero, Lorraine Guerrero, Ismael Lisbey, Sandy Roberts, Giovanni Pelayo, Eleanor Gillet, Mikaela Sosniecki, Amarainy Chi and Gricel Graniel.

The students’ creativity took center stage, as their projects were both elaborate and innovative. Each project saw students identifying a product or service, creating a business plan, identifying a location, securing funds, preparing a projected financial statement and having a marketing strategy. Business concepts ranged from restaurants, waterparks, hospitals, hotels, and delis to facilities for recreational activities. The junior category projects focused on the theoretical business part, while the senior category had practical application.

Throughout the day, the judges visited each booth, grading the students on set criteria. It was a difficult task to choose the winners among the many great projects, but six groups exceeded expectations. In the senior category, third place was awarded to the team “Banboojee” and second place went to the team “Sweet Island Temptation.” First place went to “Frozen Summer” team. In the junior category, the first place went to EDDJABLE Water Park and Future Strong Memorial Hospital, second place went to 1UP and placing third was San Pedro ITVET.

SPHS Accountant teacher and organizer, Josue Sosa told The San Pedro Sun that he is grateful for the success of the Business Fair for the past ten years. “This year was no exception; we had a great turnout, and I am glad to see the support of the community and businesses. I hope one day to see one of the competing teams or winners build their own company. This event also helps our students showcase their potential to their parents and the island community. I am proud to be part of this event,” he said.

Organizers thank all residents of the island that attended the fair and supported the students. The San Pedro Sun congratulates the students and staff of SPHS for another successful event.

