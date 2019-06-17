Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Workshop for Sheep Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock Unit, through the Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project, hosted a one-day workshop on the June 12, 2019 at the Central Farm Livestock Unit.

The workshop was based on the “Operation of Sheep Farmers” Association, Registration of Certified Breeding Sheep, Traceability and Trading System. A total of 35 sheep farmers from the Cayo District attended the training.

The objective of the workshop was for farmers to acquire knowledge on the importance of forming an association as well as the sharing of information to link better market resources and prices. The registration of certified breeding sheep will encourage farmers to preserve the good genes for production as a value-adding system.

Facilitator of the workshop was Livestock Officer Mr. Andrew Mejia, who recently participated in a two-week workshop held in Taiwan.

Through the collaboration of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of Belize, several fruitful achievements have been accomplished in providing farmers the opportunity to develop a better production in sheep management best practices.

