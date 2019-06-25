Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Closing Ceremony for Train-the-Trainers Workshop on Climate-Smart Agriculture

Belmopan. June 21st, 2019. The Minister of Agriculture Senator Hon. Godwin Hulse and UNDP Country Office Resident Representative a.i. Mr. Aldo Garcia issued Certificates of Completion to forty-four participants of a five-day Train-the-Trainers workshop on Climate-Smart Agriculture. The closing ceremony was held at the Administrative and Technical Conference Room, National Agriculture and Trade Showground Belmopan.

The training which commenced on Monday, June 17, 2019, was a collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership (J-CCCP). Facilitators for the training were personnel from Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza (CATIE).

The objective of the training was to strengthen the capacity of Extension and Cooperative Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, lead farmers and high school teachers. The sessions consisted of theory and practical, centered on the use and implementation of Climate Smart Agriculture and Farmer Field School methodology approach.

Climate Smart Agriculture is a variation of agricultural best practices that has been transformed and reoriented to support development and ensure food security in the face of climate change. CSA aims to tackle three main objectives: sustainably increasing agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes, adapting and building resilience to climate change, and reducing and/or removing greenhouse gas emissions.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS