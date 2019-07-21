What’s New: Wet Corner Car Wash

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and ‘they’ would be right. When one golf cart owner found that keeping his cart clean added up quickly, he realized that others must find it just as expensive too. Not only was he inconvenienced by the price, but timeliness was another issue. Thus, he brainstormed and decided to open his own car wash to suit everyone seeking professional service, and Wet Corner Car Wash came to be!

Located on Sea Grape Drive, Wet Corner strives to provide its customers with the best in professional services. From a simple hand wash and vacuum to waxing and polishing and full interior/exterior detailing, their pride is in a job well done. Their popular $35 service brings an overall wash and oil bath, shine treatment, and tire care.

Wet Corner is taking it a step further as well, and some clients who need to drop off their carts can even get a lift to where they need to go. Those who work through 5PM can appreciate the later hours of the business, which run from 7AM to 7PM, Monday to Sunday. All types of vehicles are welcome: golf carts, taxi vans, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and trailers, and more.

A small growing business, Wet Corner owner and staff, are looking for ways to improve on their services and welcome input. They already have a pick-up and drop-off service in the pipeline to truly bring the service home for those who are simply too busy. Clients can also bring their own quart of oil and clean-up kit or pay the difference if provided by Wet Corner. Prices are transparent, and your satisfaction is their priority.

Be sure to check them out on Sea Grape Drive, just after turning south at the intersection past the Caribeña Gas Station. Follow them on Facebook: Wet Corner Car Wash – there you can even schedule a pick-up and delivery for even more convenience!

