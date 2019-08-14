BWSL Signs Collective Bargaining Agreement with Workers Union

Belmopan. August 13, 2019. The Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) signed a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for 295 permanent employees on Monday, August 12th, 2019. The agreement seeks to promote efficient, safe and effective working practices between the company and the union.

The CBA was signed by Mr. Alvan Haynes, Chief Executive Officer for BWSL, and Mr. Alberto August, Chairman of BWSL. Signing on behalf of the Belize Water Services Workers Union were Ms. Lorelei Westby, Union President; Mr. Andrew Cutkelvin, Union Trustee; and Ms. Monica Usher, Union Secretary. Also on hand to witness the signing were other members of the Belize Water Services Management.

Both CEO and Chairman applauded the Union and their members for negotiating with management in good faith in spite of the occasional challenges. They also expressed how working along with their Union President, highlighted the importance of a tripartite relationship (workers, management and government), to ensure that each stakeholder takes on a critical role at the negotiating table and that there is a mechanism in place to facilitate a successful outcome of the collective bargaining process.

The Labour Commissioner, Ms Anne Marie Thompson, along with senior labour officers and employment officers were present as witnesses. The representatives congratulated management and workers on the successful signing of the CBA.

The agreement is for a term of three years, effective November 1, 2018.

