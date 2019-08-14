Management and Workers of CPBL Sign Subsidiary Workers Agreement

Belmopan. August 13, 2019. On August 9th, 2019, management and workers of the Citrus Products of Belize Limited (CPBL) gathered for the signing of a Subsidiary Workers Agreement, which is a contractual agreement between the company and its 225 permanent employees.

The agreement outlines the terms, conditions and benefits of the employment for workers stationed at four different farm locations – Barton Creek Farms Limited (BCFL), XYZ, Citrus Company of Belize & Belize Food Products Groves.

Mr. Nikita Usher, Chief Administration Manager and Mr. Kent Herrera, Chief Financial Officer signed on behalf of the CPBL while Mr. Bertrand Faux, Agriculture Manager, signed on behalf of the workers. Also present as witnesses were the Labour Commissioner, Ms Anne Marie Thompson; senior labour officers and employment officers as well as Mr. Floyd Neal, member of the Tripartite Body, which has statutory responsibility for the enforcement of Collective Bargaining Agreements. The group also listened to the views of the workers and management.

The Subsidiary Workers Agreement, which covers a four-year period from January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2022, is signed in compliance with the Labour Act, the Belize Social Security Act and the Belize Constitution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS