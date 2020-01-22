Changes in the Pump Price of Premium Gasoline Effective January 22, 2020

The Ministry of Finance announces that effective Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the pump price for Premium Gasoline will increase by 27 cents from $10.72 to $10.99 per gallon.

The prices for Regular Gasoline, Kerosene and Diesel will remain unchanged at $10.28, $7.77 and $10.29 per gallon, respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

