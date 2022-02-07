CEFAS Hosts Aquaculture Workshop for Shrimp Farmers

An aquaculture workshop was held on February 7, 2022 at the Tilapia Hatchery Center in Central Farm, Cayo District, for shrimp farmers. The workshop was facilitated by Grant Stentiford and Matthew Sanders, aquaculture experts from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS), an agency under the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in the United Kingdom.

CEFAS seeks national and international networking in areas of aquaculture and marine science, and is in Belize to help examine how the country can deal with issues related to development and future planning in aquaculture, fisheries and food security. The facilitators are a part of a UK delegation that is in country holding a series of workshops, meetings and seminars throughout the week to assist in sectors such as agriculture, mariculture, aquaculture and the environment. The UK delegation is to launch the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) funded under the UK’s Blue Planet Fund. They will continue to hold workshops and meetings as the linkages to explore projects beneficial to Belize.

Several participants from local shrimp farms and seaweed farms joined virtually in the workshop along with the representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise and the Tilapia Hatchery Center who were present.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.