Lobster Season closes February 28th

Lovers of the Caribbean Spiny Lobster and fishermen are reminded that the season will end on February 28th. In the past, the lobster season used to end on February 15th and re-open every 14th of June. This year, the re-opening of the season is extended to June 30th.

After consulting with the Fisheries Department and industry stakeholders, the Ministry of the Blue Economy decided to change the dates. This was previously announced per the Fisheries Regulations 24A (1) of their Act. The amendment also follows the harmonized regional lobster regulation (OSP-02-09), implemented by the Organization for Central American Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector.

Fishermen on Ambergris Caye appreciated the extension set by the government. A few of them shared with The San Pedro Sun they have been making the best of it in a responsible manner.

In the meantime, the Fisheries Department warns persons in possession of lobster during the closed season that they will be prosecuted. Lobster traps must be removed from fishing grounds as soon as the season closes. The public is also advised to report any illegal fishing activity by calling the telephone number 224-4552 or email at [email protected].

