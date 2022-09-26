The National MSMEs Strategy and Roadshow comes to Caye Caulker; San Pedro in October`

On August 5th, the Government of Belize launched the first ever national Mico, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Roadshow. The initiative is to support and guide businesses under the MSME category. The program is held across the country, including the Cayes. The first Roadshow off the mainland arrived in Caye Caulker on Thursday, September 22nd, for a three-day event. The program will be in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, from October 26th through October 28th at the Lions Den and Central Park.

The event in Caye Caulker included an MSME boot camp held at the basketball court from 9AM until 4PM. Some of the activities throughout the day offered business development training. Later in the evening, from 6-8PM, an MSME Town Hall meeting took place. This session covered the MSME and National Investment Policy and Strategy methods, incentives, and presentations from entities such as the Belize Agriculture Health Authority (BAHA), Customs Department, and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

On the second day, there was an MSME/Formalization Clinic from 9AM to 4PM. The informational sessions once again included input from key government agencies like BAHA and the FIU, among others. There were also funding opportunities by financial institutions.

The third and last day of the MSME Roadshow showcased a pop-up shop from 9AM-2PM. During this last day of the project, three women entrepreneurs were allowed to win $500 each by pitching their business ideas.

The Roadshow continues in Belmopan City and then moves to the twin towns of San Ignacio/Santa Elena, Dangriga Town, Placencia Village, and finally, San Pedro.

To learn more about this initiative and register, sign up by clicking https://bit.ly/3SAtV0p

