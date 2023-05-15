MADISCO introduces Loyalty Brand Wines by J. Prince to Belize

MADISCO has introduced a new brand of wines to the Belize Market. On Wednesday, May 10th, the food and beverage company hosted hospitality industry partners from Ambergris Caye to unveil the new product in their line of goods, Loyalty Brand Wines.

Loyalty Wines was launched back in November 2020 by music mogul James “J” Prince (J. Prince) and included Loyalty Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Merlot. “For decades, entrepreneur J. Prince presided over Rap-A-Lot Records, one of the first and most successful independent rap labels. His life is guided by commitment, heart, and loyalty. With The Loyalty Collection, J. Prince brings his respected taste to a limited-edition collection featuring four exquisite French wines,” said a MADISCO representative.

During the event, attendees were able to enjoy all four wines. “Loyalty wines represent an opportunity to build a market for high-end wines that can capture the market share from the traditional champagnes. An opportunity exists for the brand owner to be active in events and promotions, increase brand awareness, engage our consumers and promote Loyalty,” stated a MADISCO representative.

The Loyalty Gold is described as a sparkling chardonnay that has a delicate golden hue with dry fruit and white flower on the nose, well balanced with a touch of peach on the finish. What MADISCO describes as “lively fine bubbles,” the Loyalty Rose is bright pink with scents of red fruit and citrus. Loyalty Merlot displays a deep red color that reveals intense black fruit aromas and a touch of spice to the nose. Finally, the Loyalty Cabernet is a deep red wine with intense black fruit aromas and licorice notes. The wines are sourced by Maison Le Star, a French winery, and are available across Belize and exclusively offered by MADISCO.

Brand owner J. Prince is no stranger to Belize, having purchased land in the jewel in 2021. In December of that same year, J. Prince and American Rapper and Songwriter Kanye West visited Belize and met with representatives of the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). J. Prince has continuously and openly expressed his love for Belize, even describing Belize as a place “close to heaven” in an Instagram post.

