Bowen & Bowen increases prices on most plastic products

Bowen & Bowen Limited has recently raised the prices of its drinking water and soft drinks, sparking public concern and directly impacting consumers. In their product line, the cost of the five-gallon water has increased from $5 to $6. Additionally, the 1.5-liter (L) plastic colas are now priced at $3, up from $2, and the 2L plastic colas are now priced at $5, up from $4.65, making these popular beverages less affordable.

Several residents, speaking anonymously, are concerned about the rising cost of living on Ambergris Caye and are more cautious in spending due to the ongoing price hikes. This price increase for Bowen & Bowen products and several other essential goods and produce is reportedly putting financial strain on many Belizean households and businesses as the cost of living continues to rise nationwide.

In an interview with the media, Rosanna Villanueva, Corporate Relations Manager at Bowen & Bowen Ltd, acknowledged that some of their products have undergone price increases. She emphasized that only the prices of products in plastic containers have risen, while the prices of glass and canned drinks, Crystal water pouches, Heineken, Belikin, Lighthouse, and Red Stripe remain unchanged. She reiterated that their prices at Bowen & Bowen had remained consistent for over eight years. However, this increase was necessary due to global conditions.” This price increase results from three years of rising costs in raw materials. Transportation costs have increased following COVID-19, and we’ve faced supply chain challenges. We’ve been holding off on raising prices, but unfortunately, we can’t continue to absorb the increased costs. As a result, we’ll have to increase prices on some of our products. We’re mindful that this increase will also impact our customers as they sell our products. It’s a very important decision for us,” explained Villanueva.

Villanueva also commented on customers’ complaints about an odor in the five-gallon water. She stated that Bowen & Bowen was unaware of the issue and recommended that those affected be referred to the quality department. She clarified that any complaints reported to the customer service department would result in the water undergoing testing. Villanueva emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing such matters seriously and performing tests as needed. Those interested in lodging a customer service complaint can email [email protected] or call 0-800-269-3629.