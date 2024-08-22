National MSME Roadshow comes to San Pedro

The Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) ended a three-day road show for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Saturday, August 17th. The National MSME Roadshow engaged island and mainland stakeholders in discussions, training, and information-sharing sessions, culminating in a Buy Belizean Expo at Central Park in downtown San Pedro. The roadshow now heads to Caye Caulker from Thursday, August 22nd, for two days.

The event started in San Pedro on August 15th at the Sunbreeze Hotel conference room. The first day focused on capacity-building training for the participating businesses and entrepreneurs. The second day included a formalization clinic. This involved the participation of the Belize Tax Services, who worked with emerging businesses on what type of taxes they would be paying. Organizers added that there is a program that helps small businesses so they do not have to pay taxes at the beginning of their venture. All that information is available at the roadshow sessions. Organizers also shared that current and new businesses were advised on marketing strategies and opportunities for success and growth. These sessions also included the participation of financial institutions like the Development Finance Corporation of Belize, Atlantic Bank, Belize Bank, and Belize Social Security.

The last day featured a Buy Belizean Expo, where visitors could shop for high-quality products, from fresh pressed natural juices to aromatic products, arts and crafts, and even communication and education services. There was also a booth with information on San Pedro’s Eco-Museum located about ten miles north of San Pedro Town.

The event was considered a success with a good number of businesses showing up to be part of the campaign.

The MSME Roadshow will culminate in November with a grand event in Belize City. A few selected businesses will receive special recognition and even grants for expansion or the start of new businesses.

BELTRAIDE is a statutory body of the Government of Belize. As a national economic development agency, it operates within the portfolio of the Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade and Commerce. Its mission is to enable and facilitate innovative and competitive business development by paving new paths utilizing technology, critical alliances and aggressively promoting investment.