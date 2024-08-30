San Pedro entrepreneurs win cash prizes via the National MSME Roadshow

During the roadshow organized by the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE) to highlight Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in San Pedro Town on August 17th, businesses participated in a pitch competition for a chance to win a cash prize. On Monday, August 27th, Brian Halliday and his business ‘Nature Aid‘ and Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz, who lead the island’s Eco-Museum Belize project, were announced as winners. Each entrepreneur was granted $2,500 to invest in their business projects. Two local projects have recently received funding through the Inter-American Development Bank to support emerging businesses in Belize.

The first project, Nature Aid, spearheaded by Halliday, focuses on producing nutritious, cold-pressed juices from raw fruits and vegetables. These juices promote a healthy lifestyle and are free from added sugars, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Halliday plans to commence operations by September 2nd, and pre-orders can be made via WhatsApp at 653-0235.

The second project is the Eco-Museum Belize, officially launched on June 9th. It is located seven miles north of downtown San Pedro in an area known as La Providencia. The initiative, led by Paz, aims to serve as a cultural and heritage tourism spot, showcasing the traditional crafts, food, culture, and arts of the Maya, Baymen, and Mestizo people throughout the ages. The museum, spread across a lush natural habitat, allows visitors to explore historical information and educational artifacts displayed in ten kiosks along a trail. To support the museum, visitors can make a small donation to the registered Non-profit Organization Green Reef Environmental Institute. The museum also plans to host school trips and educational workshops yearly. Sponsors interested in supporting the project can call +501 650-6601 or visit www.ecomuseumbelize.org for more information and to make arrangements.

Additionally, the National MSME Roadshow continues to empower local entrepreneurs nationwide. Business owners can register at https://shorturl.at/2TYvu to view the form and access valuable project resources and funding.