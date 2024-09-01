What’s New: Belusa Consulting Ltd opens office in San Pedro Town

Belusa Consulting Ltd, a new consulting firm from the mainland, has expanded its services to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The branch opening was celebrated on August 23rd at the Farmhouse inside the Fidos Courtyard in downtown San Pedro. The company, based in Orange Walk Town in northern Belize, is well-recognized for its exceptional work in corporate services, land transactions, and title and escrow processes.

The occasion was attended by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 Alexa Acosta, representatives of the Office of the Prime Minister, members of the San Pedro community, such as Marceli McCorkle who sang the National Anthem, and Pastor Melvin from the San Pedro Community Church, as well as specially invited guests, businesses owners, and realtors.

At the event, it was shared that Belusa handles both local and International Business Companies as registered agents, providing land services and closings with local and foreign bank accounts. According to their administration, the company’s growth is a testament to the success of Belizean entrepreneurs in their home country.

Belusa is described as a rising star in Belize’s business landscape, and opening the branch in San Pedro is a significant milestone for the company. The firm, founded by Elio Cabanas, Blanca Cabanas, and island real estate agent Gabriel Zetina, has quickly established itself since its inception in December 2022. The company’s journey began in 2017 when Elio launched Forward Enterprise and then expanded to collaborate with his partners, leading to the birth of Belusa Consulting Ltd.

The special occasion highlighted the achievements of Belizean entrepreneurship. Blanca Cabanas shared the inspiring journey of Belusa Consulting. The event concluded with a social gathering, where attendees could connect with the founders and the Belusa team.

Belusa Consulting Ltd.’s new San Pedro office is on the second floor of Fidos Courtyard. The Belusa team looks forward to serving the island community with their renowned professionalism and dedication.