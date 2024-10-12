DFC established a Corporate Relations Department to support enterprise clients

On Tuesday, October 8th, the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the creation of its new corporate relations department. This strategic initiative aims to improve service delivery to local enterprise clients, explicitly focusing on addressing more extensive client portfolios’ unique needs. The decision to establish this department came after evaluating the customer base to identify those contributing the most significant portion of incoming revenue.

In an interview with the press, Branch Manager Wilfred Usher highlighted the significant impact of this new department, particularly within the San Pedro and Caye Caulker communities, where numerous large businesses work with DFC to secure essential funding. Unlike traditional banking practices that rely on customer deposits for loan disbursement, DFC procures funds from financial institutions and partner organizations to extend loans to its clientele, subject to specific conditions, including the imperative to mitigate adverse environmental impacts. These conditions are expected to influence large-scale clients through the newly established corporate relations positively.

The new department’s primary focus is to strengthen ties with pivotal enterprise clients. It will provide tailored solutions and enhance customer service. By implementing a refined, client-centric approach, DFC aims to ensure that businesses receive the necessary resources and guidance to navigate financial opportunities and challenges.

DFC is confident that the Corporate Relations Department will drive growth for clients and the broader Belizean economy, aligning with its enduring commitment to promoting sustainable economic progress in Belize. This initiative underscores the corporation’s unwavering dedication to delivering innovative, client-focused financial solutions.

To learn more about the services offered by DFC on the island, visit their branch office at the SANCAS Plaza, #2 Coconut Drive, here in San Pedro Town, or inquire by contacting 226-2144 or via email at [email protected].