SPTC hosts information session on new Trade License Regime

On Tuesday, October 8th, around 7PM, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) held an educational session in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government to inform the public about upcoming regulations for trade licenses. These new rules will take effect from January 1st, 2025. The management of trade licensing in Belize will be governed by the revised Licensing Act, Chapter 66, and its associated regulations. The updated framework aims to enhance the business environment by incorporating essential principles and simplifying the application process to ensure predictability, accountability, transparency, revenue neutrality, and streamlined administration within the legal and regulatory structure.

A trade license is required for anyone looking to start a business within a designated licensing district. Before beginning the company, individuals must submit a written application to the licensing district’s board, providing details such as the type of trade they intend to establish and their name, address, nationality, and other relevant information as requested. Present at the session were Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, representatives from the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labor and Local Government, and councilors Ernesto Bardalez, Johannia Duarte, Dianelli Aranda, Marina Kay, and Jose Castellanos.

It was emphasized during the session that every license holder must visibly display their trade license certificate on their premises at all times. If an application is refused, a transfer of license is denied, or there is dissatisfaction with the assessment, an applicant can submit a written notice of appeal to the board and National Trade Board within ten days of the notice of the evaluation. Penalties for violations include engaging in a trade without a valid trade license, providing false information on a return, and failing to display a trade license certificate prominently within the business premises.

In the discussion about rural trade licensing for 2025-2028, a flat fee scheme was proposed for businesses licensed in a village. It was suggested that these businesses pay a flat fee determined by regulations (section 20-4 & 48). It was noted that all payments for trade licenses for rural areas will be made at the Treasury Department, except for Caye Caulker Village, where payments are made at the Caye Caulker Village Council Office. The fees are based on the productive footprint in square feet.

The session also covered the four types of trade licensing zones and the economic classification of businesses. It explained that municipalities have four trading zones under (section 20). These include Zone 1: Developed Area, Zone 2: Partly Developed Area, Zone 3: Emerging Area, and Zone 4: Undeveloped Area.

At the session’s end, SPTC members explained how to apply for a trade license. They stated that applications can be submitted electronically or via hard copy to the office clerk. Additionally, supported documents should be submitted with the application, including a copy of a valid social security card or a valid passport, a copy of the company incorporation certificate or business name registration, an approval letter from the fire department, and any other necessary particulars. For those to whom it applies, a health premise certification for food preparation services, including for grocery handlers and fresh produce, and a food handlers’ certificate for food preparation services are also required. For more detailed information, visit https://www.ruraltransformation.gov.bz/.