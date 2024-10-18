Caye International Bank recognized with the AI 2024 Global Excellence Award

Based in Ambergris Caye, Caye International Bank (CIB) has been honored with the AI 2024 Global Excellence Award and named Offshore Bank of the Year for Central America. Acquisition International magazine, an online platform providing global financial news, announced this. CIB’s President, Luigi Wewege, also received recognition as Offshore Bank President of the Year.

CIB Chairman Ambassador Joel Nagel welcomed the award, highlighting the bank’s dedication and positive regional impact. President Wewege expressed his pride in receiving the award, which was presented at the bank’s headquarters in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, alongside Chairman Nagel and Chief Operating Officer Gladys Urbina. This achievement underscores the bank’s expertise and capability in delivering professional services.

Belize remains a leading choice for those pursuing offshore banking and investment opportunities. CIB, as the only bank in Belize entirely focused on international banking, offers a comprehensive range of traditional and non-traditional services, including multi-currency accounts, asset protection, and diversification options. Under Wewege’s leadership, CIB has grown from Belize’s fifth-largest to the most prominent international bank. The bank has received multiple awards and consistently stands out in regional and global markets.

The AI Global Excellence Awards, launched in 2018, provide Acquisition International Magazine with a platform to celebrate innovative companies, teams, and individuals driving change and exceeding expectations in the corporate landscape. The awards aim to highlight prominent leaders and organizations across various industries. The magazine’s team emphasizes its mission to showcase people, products, and services that can bring about positive change.

The award recipients are chosen through a merit-based system conducted by an impartial research team rather than through external nominations. The selection criteria require evidence of significant achievements and a strong commitment to innovation in a particular field for a company to be shortlisted for recognition. Once selected, awardees receive various promotional options designed to enhance their visibility. The magazine also facilitates online marketing to create positive exposure for the winners, ensuring the credibility and fairness of the recognition process.

CIB extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers and partners, whose trust and support have been instrumental in the bank’s success. Caye International Bank remains dedicated to providing access to a wide array of investment options and convenient accounts that can be easily opened from any country worldwide. For more information or inquiries, please visit their website at http://www.cayebank.bz.