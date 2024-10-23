What’s New: Pletts Electronics officially opens in San Pedro Town

San Pedranos now have more options for accessing top-quality electronics and mobile phones with the opening of Pletts Electronics on Laguna Drive near the Boca del Rio bridge. The store held its grand opening on Friday, October 18th. Customers had the chance to win fabulous giveaways, grab fantastic deals, enjoy refreshments, and meet Pletts’ dedicated staff.

A short ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the store with the presence of Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 Alexa Acosta, well-known comedian/influencer Dxvid Morey, San Pedro Town Council staff, and the Pletts’ team. During the second day of their grand opening, customers continued enjoying deals on a wide range of products including cell phones, computers, and other electronics. Popular influencer Yuhan also invited islanders to take advantage of Pletts’ various deals. The company prides itself on being a trusted phone and electronics store in Belize. According to Richard Deeds, who leads the company, they offer premium quality products at affordable prices and exceptional customer service. The store carries the most popular brands on the market, like Apple, Samsung, JBL, the latest Techno Spark 20 Android Smartphone, and other high-quality products.

Deeds said that they have been expanding to reach more customers nationwide over the years. From their headquarters in Spanish Lookout in the Cayo District, Pletts counts branches in San Ignacio, the Capital City of Belmopan, Belize City, Orange Walk Town, and now in San Pedro. Deeds and his team shared that they are excited to be on La Isla Bonita and will offer residents and visitors access to a wide selection of cell phones, electronics, and tech solutions. They aim to make it easier for everyone to stay connected with the latest technology available.

Launching this new branch in San Pedro reflects the importance of local business growth for the island’s economy. New businesses like Pletts provide valuable services and products and boost the community by creating jobs while promoting healthy competition.

Pletts Electronics looks forward to contributing to San Pedro’s continued progress. They welcome customers Monday through Saturday, opening at 8:30AM and closing at 6PM. They are closed on Sundays. For more information on their products or any updates on the store, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PlettsElectronics and on Instagram at @plettseletronicsbze.