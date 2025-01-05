Discover your slice of paradise at Platinum Point Subdivision

Press Release, Ambergris Caye, January 1, 2025 – Platinum Point Subdivision is located in the heart of the path of progress, 8.5 miles north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. This rapidly growing area, known as New Town, offers prime investment opportunities for forward-thinking investors. The new subdivision features newly constructed roads, including a quiet access road that is conveniently tucked away from the noise and bustle of the main road. It is also strategically situated near essential amenities, such as grocery stores, a police station, and planned developments for a future school and hospital.

Currently, this affordable land offers significant potential for future appreciation. As tourism continues to thrive and development moves north on the island, now is the ideal time for investors to secure their lot before prices rise and availability decreases. Investing in Platinum Point Subdivision means acquiring a parcel of land in a promising location.

Sara Jung, the developer of Platinum Point, shared, “My partners and I discovered the beautiful country of Belize a few years ago and fell in love not only with the stunning waters and barrier reef but also with the culture of the people, their hospitality, generosity, and warm welcome. We are excited to become a part of the community and contribute to the growth and development of Ambergris Caye and its residents.”

Platinum Point Subdivision offers fee-simple titles for each of the 60 lots. Phase 1 of the subdivision has successfully sold out, and lots in Phase 2 are currently available for ownership, starting at just US $55,900. Buyers can take advantage of attractive developer financing, which requires only 30% down, 30-year amortization, and a 5-year term, bringing the monthly payment to about $287. Additionally, buyers have the option to have their lot cleared and filled.

The subdivision has access to public utilities, with plans to extend electrical power from the main road to all lots starting in 2025. Future lot releases will be part of a master-planned community, featuring Tulum-inspired concrete homes with sleek, modern Caribbean designs.

Buyers can purchase lots in the Phase 2 release now and choose to build later, or they can buy and hold their investment for the long term. Future plans also include a community park area with walking paths and a communal meeting space featuring a uniquely designed pergola.

“Our goal is to provide an affordable investment opportunity that cultivates a sense of community and pride of ownership, offering a home away from home for both long-term and short-term residents. Situated just minutes from the stunning blue waters of the Caribbean and within walking distance of the beach, this subdivision allows individuals to enjoy the beauty of the area without the steep price tag of beachfront property or expensive HOA fees.”

Learn more about Platinum Point and investment opportunities at platinumpointbelize.com or by emailing [email protected]

This submission has been paid for publication.