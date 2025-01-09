28 island stores ticketed for price violations

The Government of Belize, through the Supplies Control Unit (SCU) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise, has been working to monitor grocery store prices nationwide. On Tuesday, January 7th, the SCU released a list of stores that were found to be violating price regulations. Among those cited were 28 stores from San Pedro Town in Ambergris Caye and six from Caye Caulker. In total, 152 stores nationwide were penalized for breaching these price regulations.

According to the SCU report, most violations were related to selling products above the control price. Other offenses included failing to display prices for controlled goods. Six stores in Caye Caulker were ticketed for selling products above the control prices, while stores in San Pedro received tickets for both offenses. Many of these stores are repeat violators. Additionally, Belize City had the highest number of stores ticketed, with 39 violations, followed by Cayo with 28 and the Stann Creek District with 18.

To continue addressing the issue, the SCU has announced that they are collaborating with the National Emergency Management Organization in San Pedro to train designated individuals to identify violations and issue tickets. This initiative focuses mainly on emergencies and is expected to extend to other nationwide municipalities.

Additionally, the SCU plans targeted measures in various municipalities to tackle these issues. These actions include engagement with the Belmopan City Council to report violators to the Trade Licensing Board, identifying ways to help residents file complaints, approving additional personnel, and opening regional offices in the Orange Walk District and Independence Village. The SCU will also expand surveillance activities to cover the wholesale segment of the distribution chain.

Nationwide inspections began in September 2023, starting with establishments in the Belize District. The Special Consumer Unit (SCU) initiated these inspections in response to public complaints about the frequent and irregular increases in food prices. According to the monitoring unit, the initial fine for price gouging is $300. If the fine is not paid, it doubles, and ultimately, the ticket becomes a court summons.

The SCU will continue to monitor and take action against establishments that violate these laws. They encourage the public to report price gouging incidents by calling 607-4686.