BTB advises stakeholders to register new or developing accommodation projects

San Pedro Town, located on Ambergris Caye, is a highly sought-after destination for tourism and real estate. It is recognized as the fastest-growing municipality in Belize, with new accommodation projects continually being developed. To assist tourism stakeholders in entering the industry smoothly, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) reminds all owners of prospective hotels or other types of tourism accommodations that, according to Section 5 (3) of the Hotels and Tourist Accommodation Act, they must apply for and obtain registration from the Registrar of Hotels before beginning any renovations or construction on their developments.

The Act also specifies in subsection four that all development documents must be submitted at the time of application. A representative from the BTB explained that this requirement is in place to ensure that new hotels or tourist accommodations meet all prescribed minimum standards. It was noted that hotels and other tourist accommodations must adhere to specific standards set by the BTB. The accommodation project will receive the guidance necessary to comply with BTB building requirements by obtaining a registration from the Registrar of Hotels. These requirements may include various amenities, the furnishings expected in each room, and the services provided to guests and staff. Additionally, this process will allow the BTB to update its database of hotel rooms throughout the country.

Failing to register the upcoming tourism project can delay obtaining the necessary license to operate the establishment. A representative from the BTB shared that they occasionally learn about a hotel only after it has been completed. During the inspection of its facilities, owners or developers may be required to make changes or additions to the building. This can delay the issuance of the accommodation license and may lead to additional costs for the stakeholders involved. Therefore, the BTB advises developers to submit their plans for proper guidance before beginning construction.

While speaking with a contractor on the island, they agreed with the BTB and emphasized the importance of adhering to their guidelines. They acknowledged that proper construction and budget management are crucial in any project. By following the provided instructions, unforeseen costs can often be avoided.

For those who may have already begun construction, the BTB encourages you to contact their office and submit your registration form for new developments. You can reach the BTB at 227-2420 or [email protected]. Their office is located at 64 Regent Street in Belize City.