Belize celebrates record-breaking tourist arrivals in 2024

In 2024, Belize’s tourism sector has seen remarkable growth, making it a historic year for the industry. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) reported that overnight visitor arrivals reached 562,405, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 11.8% compared to 2019, the previous peak year for tourism in the country. The year 2024 has been transformative for Belize’s tourism industry, marked by record-breaking visitor numbers and substantial economic contributions, solidifying the country’s position as a leading destination in the Caribbean.

In 2024, Belize saw a 21% increase in overnight visitors compared to 2023. March 2024 was especially noteworthy, with a total of 69,202 visitors, which included 16,000 passengers arriving on a single day. Additionally, there was a 47% rise in cruise ship visits compared to the previous year, highlighting this sector’s recovery and growing appeal.

Several factors have contributed to Belize’s remarkable growth in tourism. The expansion of direct flights from 28 international airports has greatly improved accessibility to the country. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has also implemented innovative strategies to attract tourists, including promoting unique attractions and enhanced marketing efforts. While overall Caribbean tourism growth is at 13%, Belize’s figures show it is outpacing many of its regional competitors.

“As Belize builds on this momentum, the outlook for 2025 is even brighter, with exciting opportunities ahead to further elevate the visitor experience and attract new travelers to our shores. The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their dedication and resilience in making 2024 a record-breaking year. The BTB remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sustainable tourism development, enhancing the visitor experience, and preserving Belize’s extraordinary natural and cultural heritage. Together, we look forward to building on this success and welcoming even more travelers to discover the wonders of Belize,” stated BTB in a press release issued on January 10th.

According to the Statistical Institute of Belize’s third-quarter Gross Domestic Product report, the “Accommodation and Food Services” industry experienced significant growth, increasing by 20.7 percent. This growth is attributed to a rise in overnight arrivals, which increased from 96.2 thousand visitors in the third quarter of 2023 to 105.3 thousand visitors in the third quarter of 2024. The recovery of the tourism sector is expected to generate approximately $1.4 billion in revenue for 2024, underscoring the industry’s vital role in Belize’s economy. The Belize Tourism Board anticipates that this upward trend will continue in the coming years as the nation leverages its natural beauty and rich culture to attract more visitors.