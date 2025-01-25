The Public Utilities Commission limits Starlink’s operations in Belize

The United States-based internet company Starlink has received permission to operate in Belize from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), albeit with limitations. While Starlink operates in many countries throughout the western hemisphere, its services in Belize are restricted to emergency situations, areas that are unserved or underserved, and on vessels and aircraft under the Earth Station in Motion system. Starlink aimed to provide mobile broadband and internet service across Belize, but PUC’s decision to limit its coverage was supported by Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceno, who stated on Wednesday, January 22nd, that these restrictions are in the country’s best interest.

Briceno stated that this decision protects Belize’s local internet providers, including Belize Telemedia Limited. The Prime Minister explained that they have been working to encourage Starlink to partner with local companies in Belize to act as resellers of their services. “They want it all, and we cannot allow that,” he said. “While we are not giving them an open license per se, we would allow any Belizean who lives in areas where the local internet providers cannot reach to acquire Starlink equipment to access internet services.” The importation or access of Starlink’s equipment must be approved by the PUC, and it will be done under specific circumstances.

Several stakeholders in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, who have access to Starlink, have shared positive reviews about the service’s effectiveness. Boaters, in particular, have echoed these sentiments, noting the difficulties they face in accessing internet services from local providers while they are out at sea.

In a press release dated January 20th, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) explained that, in emergency situations, such as after a hurricane, Starlink will enable users to communicate and access assistance. The PUC also urged current Starlink users to register their equipment within 60 days from January 20th. Registration can be completed through the PUC’s website, www.puc.bz. Furthermore, the PUC stated that requests from new users will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and must comply with the PUC’s equipment importation process.

For more information, individuals can contact the PUC at telephone number 223-4938 or via email at [email protected].