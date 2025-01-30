Corona Beer officially available in Belize

Belize has officially welcomed Corona Extra beer into the country. This development follows the government’s approval to import 1,500 cases, marking a significant moment for beer enthusiasts in the country.

After months of deliberation, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Supplies Control Unit recently approved the importation of the beer, which will be carried out by Goliath Imports Limited based in San Ignacio Town in the Cayo District. The 12-ounce bottles will be available for sale in the tourism sector, but all bottles must display “Belize Market” label stickers. Prime Minister John Briceño announced on January 24, 2025, “The government has greenlighted the importation of Corona beer, which has been anticipated by many.”

This decision comes amid concerns from one of the largest local breweries regarding the impact on domestic production. In a statement, Bowen and Bowen expressed worries that the importation of beer may create opportunities for thousands of illegal contraband cases, making it difficult for customers to differentiate between legitimate and counterfeit products. They also believe that the decision to import Corona from Mexico undermines the entire local industry, which has made significant investments in the country and provides thousands of jobs.

Minister of Agriculture Jose Mai stated in an interview with Love FM on January 24th that consultations were held with all local breweries to ensure this import decision would not negatively impact the local industry. He noted that the importing company is paying high duties and taxes to bring the beer into the country.

Currently, only 1,500 cases of the beer are available at several locations in San Pedro. The long-term effects of this decision on local breweries remain to be seen, whether they are negative or positive. However, it does provide consumers, both locals and tourists, with an additional drinking option. As always, please drink moderately, and do not drink and drive.