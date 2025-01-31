Prestige Awards recognizes Caye International Bank and President Luigi Wewege

The dedicated team at Caye International Bank (CIB) celebrates being recognized by the Central America Prestige Awards 2024/2025 as the Offshore Bank of the Year. The bank’s President, Luigi Wewege, was also awarded Offshore Bank Executive of the Year.

These awards, presented in the United Kingdom, honor businesses and individuals who consistently deliver excellent services and products. The awards team conducts thorough research to identify major cities and regions worldwide with vibrant small and medium-sized enterprises, which are considered the backbone of any economy.

The CIB team is exceptionally proud of this prestigious recognition. Based in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the international bank focuses on serving clients globally. CIB provides various financial services and accounts in multiple currencies for individuals and corporations. The bank also offers financing options for real estate in Central America. Its user-friendly online application process allows clients worldwide to access its banking services easily.

The management at CIB noted that one of the key reasons for their recognition as award winners is their excellence in providing a personalized experience tailored for clients seeking to protect their assets. They explained that their onboarding process is simple and can be completed remotely. Furthermore, the bank offers competitive interest rates, enhanced privacy, and legal protections many domestic banks cannot provide. CIB is a highly acclaimed financial institution, having received numerous awards over the years, which reflects its commitment to excellence. These awards include Best Offshore Bank in CARICOM by Pan Finance Magazine in 2024 and Best Private Bank in Central America for 2023 and 2022 by Global Business and Finance Magazine. CIB has also been consistently recognized by prestigious organizations such as International Business Magazine and Global Finance Awards. “This underscores our dedication to providing top-tier banking services. Banking with us means partnering with a trusted, award-winning leader in offshore banking,” the bank stated.

Luigi Wewege

President Wewege said winning such an award is an excellent recognition for him and his hard-working team. “This demonstrates the strength of our global reputation,” he said. “Being presented with this award is a tremendous testament to the quality of our services and the bank. Our mission has always been to provide banking services bound by strong corporate values and trust, which has seen the bank grow with a diversified revenue structure and a strong capital base.”

Wewege serves on multiple international advisory boards covering diverse industries such as asset protection, blockchain, precious metals, and wealth management. He’s also a regular speaking leader and an accomplished author in banking and financial services. His publications include The Digital Banking Revolution (now in its third edition) and “Disruptions and Digital Banking Trends,” published in The Journal of Applied Finance & Banking. Wewege is also an Instructor for the FinTech School based in California and through his website luigiwewege.com.

The Prestige Awards

Prestige followers choose the award nominees based on their services over the past 12 months. Following this nomination, Prestige Awards asks all shortlisted candidates to provide evidence of their work. This includes positive client feedback, information on past accreditations and recognitions, and highlights the most outstanding aspects of their operations.

The judging panel makes decisions based on several criteria, including service excellence, quality, innovative practices, value, and ethical or sustainable work methods. The consistency of business performance is also crucial. The winners are those who best demonstrate their strengths across these areas.

Finally, all winners are featured in a celebratory awards magazine, published digitally and in print, and distributed to Prestige subscribers.