Downtown businesses report a slow crowd for Easter

Entrepreneurs in downtown San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, have observed that the popular Easter celebrations on the island are changing. According to some business owners who spoke about the recent Easter weekend, the once-crowded downtown and beach parties along the eastern coast seem to be fading. They noted that more visitors are now gravitating toward the popular Secret Beach on the island’s northwest side or other destinations in the country.

Those interviewed by The Sun expressed that there is nothing wrong with this shift, as everyone can choose where to spend their time while visiting Ambergris Caye. One establishment, which preferred to remain unnamed, mentioned that it decided not to open during the entire Easter long weekend (April 18-21). “Things are not the same. It is not feasible to remain open, it’s very slow,” they shared. Instead of working, the staff at these establishments can take the weekend off to spend time with their families.

From Holy Saturday to Easter Monday, daytime activities in downtown San Pedro were slow, with only a few people scattered along the beaches affected by sargassum seaweed. A couple of restaurants set up stages and organized parties outside their premises on the beach, hoping to attract crowds later in the evening. Contrary to previous years, many islanders remarked that downtown San Pedro was not as lively during the day and night as it had been in the past.

The Secret Beach area has become a favorite destination for many due to its shallow waterfront, calm, crystal-clear waters, and beaches free from Sargassum. The celebration at this popular beach, located nearly an hour from downtown by vehicle, was filled with entertainment, live performances, DJs, water activities, and even sporting events.

While this may be the reality for future Easters, those downtown and along the island’s east coast remain hopeful that Sargassum-free beaches will encourage people to stay in town. They noted that both islanders and visitors would like to remain in the area, but this will depend on the conditions and possibly the introduction of new attractions or events to maintain business downtown during these festive times.