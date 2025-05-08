Bowen and Bowen adjusts handling fees for the Cayes; announces beer shortages

On May 6th, Bowen and Bowen issued two separate press releases announcing an increase in handling fees for their products distributed in Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The company, which distributes beverages and other products, also reported a temporary disruption in beer supply following an unexpected power outage on May 5th. This outage stressed their control system, leading to equipment failure and affecting beer production in glass bottles.

According to Bowen and Bowen, the primary impact of the power outage was on the production line responsible for manufacturing Belikin Beer and Belikin Stout in glass bottles. As a result, there will be a temporary shortage of these products. To offset the decrease in production, the company plans to increase the production of its canned beer products. Bowen and Bowen expressed relief that the blackouts are not more widespread and stated they are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Islanders to pay more for Bowen and Bowen products

On another note, customers on the Cayes were informed about the adjustments made to the handling fees for Bowen and Bowen products. These products include bottled water, soft drinks, beer, and other items, such as snacks, sold on the islands. The multinational corporation explained that “at Bowen and Bowen, we are committed to offering the same pricing on our products across Belize. However, delivering to the Cayes comes with unique challenges. Transporting goods by barge, navigating logistical constraints within the town, and managing higher labor costs on the islands have significantly increased our cost to serve these areas.”

According to the company’s management, they have adjusted their handling fees to help offset some of the increased costs. Previously, the fee in San Pedro for deliveries north of the Boca del Rio bridge was $1.50 per case. The new fees, which will apply to all of San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker, are $2.50 per case for beer and soft drinks, and $1.50 per case for stills (water, teas, and juices).

These new fees will not apply to customers who visit the depots to purchase up to five 5-gallon units of water. However, they will apply to all other purchases and deliveries of 5-gallon water. Bowen and Bowen further clarified that this adjustment amounts to approximately $0.10 per bottle for beer and soft drinks and $0.06 per bottle for water. “Our goal is to keep this adjustment small enough that it should not result in a noticeable change in the retail price paid.”

The prices of these products have risen significantly. For example, a bottle of water that used to cost $1 is now priced at $1.50, and a bottle that previously cost $1.50 has increased to $2 in most stores. This price increase has left many island residents frustrated, as it highlights the ongoing rise in the cost of living.

The San Pedro Sun contacted Bowen and Bowen for additional information, but our inquiries were directed to their corporate relations manager, who did not provide any comment. The company stated that they have not raised their product prices since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. “We continue to work hard to keep costs consistent and competitive, even in the face of rising operating expenses. We remain fully committed to serving the Cayes with the same quality and care you have come to expect from us,” they stated.