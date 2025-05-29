Belize Postal Service Faces Backlash Over Sharp Increase in International Shipping Rates

The Belize Postal Service (BPS) is facing criticism from customers following significant increases in international shipping rates. Effective May 12, 2025, BPS implemented new pricing for international letters and parcels, sparking concerns from San Pedro Town residents and business personnel about affordability and service value.

This is the first significant rate increase in the BPS in over a decade. BPS officials cite rising operational costs as the primary reason for the adjustments. While the organization maintains that the changes are essential to uphold service quality and reliability, many customers are frustrated over the steep hikes, particularly in international rates.

An employee at the San Pedro branch, who requested anonymity, provided a breakdown of the updated pricing structure. “We have our domestic speed mail, which includes tracking—a feature many customers rely on. This remains unchanged at $10 for packages up to 500 grams, with each additional 500 grams costing $1. Inland mail starts at 75 cents for up to 50 grams, with the same rate applied to each additional 50 grams. Newspapers and commercial articles are now $5 for up to 50 grams, plus $1 for every additional 10 grams, along with a $3 local registration fee.”

The employee also highlighted the impact on international shipping, using the United States as an example: “Postcards to the U.S., which once cost 30 cents, are now $3. Letters that previously cost 60 cents for 10 grams or $1.10 for 20 grams are now $5 for up to 50 grams, plus $1 for every additional 10 grams. There’s also a new $10 foreign registration fee. As for parcels, the previous rate was $12 per kilogram with a $12 parcel fee. A 3-kilogram package costs $48. Under the new rates, it’s $25 per kilogram plus a $25 parcel fee, bringing the total to $100 for the same package.”

In an interview, a local San Pedro business owner shared his concerns about the recent spike in international shipping rates by the BPS. “My issue isn’t with the personnel at the post office, I know the increase didn’t come from them,” he explained. “I understand there hasn’t been a rate change in years, and I get that adjustments are sometimes necessary. But the problem is that the rates have doubled.”

He gave a real-world example of the impact. “If a customer in the U.S. buys items from us, it used to cost $25 to ship the package. Now, that same shipment will cost $50. That’s a significant burden, not just on us as a business, but also on our customers”.

According to the business owner, there was no advance notice from BPS before the price hike took effect. “It just happened overnight. We even sent an email asking for clarification, but we haven’t received any feedback yet.”

He went on to describe the change in their operations. “We used to use the Post Office every day. Now, we only use it three times a week. Before COVID, we spent roughly $10,000 annually on shipping. Under the new rates, that same volume would cost $20,000. My wife and I are now exploring alternative shipping options or possibly ending our shipping services altogether.”

He closed by criticizing the lack of transparency. “The new rates feel unfair, especially since there’s been no explanation. Everyone is dealing with rising operating costs, that’s just part of doing business, but this increase is too steep and too sudden.”

In many instances, the increases approach or exceed 100%, leaving individual and business customers reevaluating their use of BPS services. The price hikes have sparked widespread discussion about cost versus convenience and the value of a public service that once stood out for affordability. Despite the public backlash, BPS remains committed to its mission of reliable delivery and has expressed gratitude to customers for their continued support.

The Postmaster General was unavailable for comment. However, BPS encourages customers seeking further information to contact them via email at [email protected] or by phone at (501) 223-7381.