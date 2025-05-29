San Pedro Artisans continue reporting successful Market Days at Central Park; concern remains over relocation of Artisan Market

San Pedro’s Central Park artisan market days have become a vibrant showcase of Belizean creativity and a valuable boost to both local artisans and the island’s tourism economy. The most recent market day, a two-day event held this month on May 22nd and 23rd, once again transformed the park into a bustling hub of activity, where handcrafted jewelry, textiles, wood carvings, and unique souvenirs were displayed, drawing both locals and visitors.

Artisans consistently report that Central Park is the ideal venue for their crafts. “The area is open, and even though the San Pedro Belize Express is no longer located there, tourists still come because it’s where everyone visits to take pictures at the San Pedro Sign,” shared one local vendor, highlighting the benefit of being in the heart of town.

This high-traffic location increases visibility and sales, especially compared to their regular stalls on Angel Coral Street, as tourists walking along the beachfront are more likely to stop, browse, and make a purchase.

Market days offer more than just shopping; they provide an immersive cultural experience. Tourists can interact with artisans, learn about traditional techniques, and enjoy live demonstrations. “We love sharing the stories behind our crafts and our lives with visitors. It helps us connect with them and makes selling easier,” said another vendor, emphasizing the value of personal interaction that sets these markets apart.

However, the future of Central Park market days remains uncertain due to an ongoing relocation plan. Since 2024, authorities have proposed moving the artisan market to the El Embarcadero lagoon side. While the new site features concrete structures and aims to be more organized, it currently accommodates only ten booths, significantly fewer than the 29 stalls operating at the current Artisan Market location. One artisan shared that they have been given approximately six months to relocate.

For many artisans, these market days are about more than business. “We want people to see what we offer and recognize the value we bring,” said a craftsperson, underscoring the role artisans play in preserving the island’s culture and enhancing its tourism product.

The events also nurture a sense of pride and community among vendors, who feel their work is being seen, celebrated, and respected by a wider audience.

For now, Central Park’s artisan market days remain a welcome economic opportunity, offering local vendors a much-needed platform to showcase their craft and connect with the world.