“Buy Belizean” Campaign launched to promote Local Economic Growth

The Government of Belize, through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE), recently launched a national initiative aimed at boosting local economic activity and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The “Buy Belizean” campaign and its innovative Loyalty Program Passport were soft-launched on Friday, May 30th, during the National Agriculture and Trade Show (NATS) in Belmopan.

The campaign encourages Belizeans to prioritize locally produced goods and services, promoting economic resilience and self-reliance. It aligns with Pillar 9 of the Belize Investment and Business Climate Action Plan (BIBCAP), which calls for economic diplomacy and a campaign to support Belizean products and services. The initiative aims to enhance consumer appreciation for local offerings, increase the visibility of MSMEs, and promote national economic growth.

At the heart of the campaign is the Buy Belizean Loyalty Program Passport, a rewards system that incentivizes local spending. Consumers earn stamps or stickers in their passports when purchasing qualifying Belizean goods or services. These stamps can be used to enter raffles, access promotions, and earn other incentives, making local support both beneficial and engaging. Passports are available for $10 at BELTRAIDE offices in Belmopan and Belize City, as well as at NATS booths.

The program invites participation from a wide range of industries, including hospitality, food service, music, and other service sectors. Businesses can join the National MSME Directory to attract and retain customers through campaign visibility and loyalty rewards.

BELTRAIDE Executive Director Ishmael Quiroz highlighted the campaign’s broader significance: “The Buy Belizean Campaign and the Loyalty Program Passport are not just about shopping; they’re about shaping a resilient and self-reliant Belize. Every purchase you make from a Belizean business is an investment in your community and your country.”

The campaign is a joint effort between government and private sector partners, including the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA), Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS), Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Belize Tourism Board (BTB), Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Ministries of Agriculture, Blue Economy, Tourism, and Home Affairs, along with the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH).

This multi-sector collaboration underscores Belize’s commitment to strengthening the MSME sector and fostering a culture of local entrepreneurship.