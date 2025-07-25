GST-Free Weekends Return to Ease Back-to-School Costs

The Government of Belize has officially declared two upcoming GST-free back-to-school weekends to ease financial pressure on families and stimulate local commerce. The tax relief periods will run from Thursday, July 31st, to Saturday, August 2nd, coinciding with the Emancipation Day weekend, and again from Friday, August 15th, to Sunday, August 17th. During these designated days, all eligible purchases will be exempt from the standard 12.5% General Sales Tax (GST) at the point of sale.

This initiative, part of the Plan Belize 2.0 strategy, is designed to make essential school supplies, uniforms, shoes, and other necessary items more affordable as families prepare for the upcoming academic year. Retailers registered for GST must adjust their point-of-sale systems to reflect the zero percent tax rate during these weekends and ensure receipts indicate the GST exemption to customers.

The announcement follows the success of previous GST relief efforts, such as the Christmas GST holiday, which boosted consumer activity and delivered measurable savings to households. Government officials view the GST-free weekends as a timely reprieve for families while promoting economic circulation within local businesses.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to plan and take full advantage of these tax-free days to reduce the financial burden of back-to-school preparations. Although no official data has been released on tax revenue losses during such periods, the government maintains that the overall benefits to families and the broader economy outweigh the short-term fiscal impact.

The GST-free initiative was introduced during the 2024 Christmas season on December 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd, as part of the government’s broader economic relief efforts. During those four days, shoppers were exempt from paying the 12.5% General Sales Tax on eligible goods, providing families with timely savings during the high-spending holiday season. The positive public response and increased retail activity prompted the government to expand the initiative to the back-to-school period in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to easing financial burdens while stimulating the local economy.