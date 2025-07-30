Business Establishments Warned on the Sale of Expired Goods

The sale of expired goods is not only prohibited but also poses a serious health hazard to the public. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the office of the Public Health Inspector continues to monitor establishments suspected of keeping expired products on their shelves. Routine inspections have led to the removal and destruction of such goods, and repeat offenders risk legal action and prosecution.

Health Inspector Zane Bradley reported that while recent inspections have resulted in fewer expired items being found, the issue persists. “We continue our routine inspections,” he said. “Once we find them, they are removed from the shelves and condemned,” Bradley explained. Although most store owners on the island are compliant, some continue to violate the law by tampering with expiration labels. “There are a few who are erasing expiration dates from products. This is illegal, and they can face serious sanctions, including the closure of their businesses,” he warned.

Bradley emphasized that part of the health office’s approach includes educating small store owners on the importance of regularly checking inventory and keeping track of expiration dates. “Store owners are responsible for checking their goods,” Bradley stressed. He explained that an expiration date indicates the point after which a manufacturer no longer guarantees a product’s safety or quality, potentially posing health risks to consumers.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging the public to report any stores selling expired goods. Some businesses have been exposed for attempting to offload expired products at discounted prices, a practice deemed unacceptable by health officials.

Director of Public Health and Wellness, Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, reinforced the ministry’s stance: “Our position is that you should not consume expired goods. Expiry dates are on the goods for a reason. Expired goods should not be sold, and the Ministry of Health, through the Public Health Act, holds the mandate to ensure that grocery stores, supermarkets, and whoever is selling these goods are removing expired products from their shelves and destroying them promptly,” she told the media.

Dr. Diaz-Musa further noted that both the Public Health Unit and the Drug Inspection Unit have the authority to shut down businesses based on the results of inspections.