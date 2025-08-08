Newly Designed Banknotes with Enhanced Security Now in Circulation

On Monday, August 4th, Belize officially introduced a new series of banknotes into circulation, marking a significant update to the nation’s currency. The Central Bank of Belize announced that these redesigned notes feature enhanced security features, updated themes, and new portraits that reflect Belize’s rich cultural heritage. This initiative aims to safeguard the integrity of the Belizean dollar and bolster public confidence amid concerns about counterfeiting.

The exchange rate remains unchanged at BZ$2 to US$1, ensuring monetary stability despite the visual and security enhancements. Since unveiling the designs in January 2025, the Central Bank has conducted extensive outreach, engaging schools, businesses, financial institutions, and the general public through educational campaigns to ensure a smooth transition and help Belizeans familiarize themselves with the new notes.

While the updated currency is now available at all domestic banks, it may not yet be accessible through all ATMs undergoing technical upgrades to accommodate the new designs. The current banknotes will remain legal tender during a transitional period, and the public is encouraged to deposit older bills gradually to support an orderly phase-out.

Like others across the country, island residents and business owners have expressed mixed reactions. One resident remarked, “It’s pretty but looks fake.” Another commented, “The new money, even though beautiful, looks a lot like the Mexican currency.” A restaurant owner shared, “They should have had some kind of consultation and given us the opportunity to give them feedback on the design.” In contrast, a golf cart rental owner noted, “The new money looks great. I love the new design.”

The revamped banknotes showcase modern themes and feature national heroes as part of a broader effort to highlight Belizean identity. Replacing the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II found on the old notes, the new series now honors two Belizean heroes: Rt. Hon. George Price, whose portrait appears on the $5, $20, and $100 notes, and Philip Goldson, featured on the $2, $10, and $50 denominations.

For more information, Belizeans are encouraged to visit the Central Bank of Belize’s official website at www.centralbank.org.bz, where detailed descriptions of the new banknotes and the ongoing transition process are available.