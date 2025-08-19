BelRays Introduces Solar Golf Carts in San Pedro

On Saturday, August 16th, BelRays officially introduced its solar electric golf carts with a soft opening event that featured test drives. The launch was held at their office on Coconut Drive, marking a new step toward eco-friendly transportation in San Pedro.

Gregory Kennedy, President of BelRays, highlighted the uniqueness of the vehicles. “These golf carts are pretty unique, because not only are they electric, but they’re solar-powered,” Kennedy said. He noted that the carts are built with aluminum frames and components designed for salty and sandy environments, already proven in places such as the Bahamas, Dubai, and Puerto Rico.

The solar electric carts feature technology comparable to luxury electric vehicles. “They come fully packed with a console system, stereo, lighting—all the bells and whistles,” Kennedy explained. The carts offer a battery range of approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) and recharge in 4 to 5 hours. Solar panels account for roughly 40% of the charging, while regenerative braking helps extend battery life.

Beyond innovation, the carts are designed for comfort and safety. They include car suspension, disc brakes, forward-facing seats with lumbar support, seatbelts, and a theft-resistant locking steering mechanism. “From a safety perspective, obviously in a place like this [San Pedro], we’ve tried to factor in all those things,” Kennedy added.

BelRays is focused on sales rather than rentals, though some cart companies, such as Wheels at Mahogany Bay, have expressed interest in renting the units. The carts come with a one-year warranty and a three-year battery warranty, and maintenance service is provided every three months.

Kennedy summed up the company’s vision: “We’re bringing solar electric golf carts to Belize, providing an eco-friendly, luxury transportation option that’s built to withstand the local environment.”

The soft opening attracted strong interest from residents and tourists eager to test drive the sustainable, modern carts. The starting price is $54,000 Belize dollars, including GST and import duties.