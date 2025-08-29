BAA Shifts to Open Bidding After 2024 Controversy

The Belize Airports Authority (BAA) announced on August 23rd that it is inviting tenders for two major projects: security services across several airstrips and apron construction works at the Placencia and Dangriga airstrips. This open call represents a shift in the BAA’s procurement strategy. In late 2024, the authority had limited bidding to three selected companies and awarded contracts totaling $28 million just days before Christmas. This process drew scrutiny from stakeholders over issues of transparency and competition. The current announcement signals a renewed commitment to open and competitive bidding.

In June 2025, facing increasing scrutiny, the BAA suspended and subsequently canceled the security contracts previously awarded to ISecurity Limited and Four Diamond, citing irregularities in the tendering process. These contracts, totaling approximately $28.5 million, had been issued through a narrow and selective process that lacked critical screening requirements and were plagued by implementation failures. Reports indicated that personnel had not completed basic security training, yet payments for these contracts began in January 2025. Following public outcry regarding transparency and alleged political ties, the BAA initiated an investigation and formally committed to adopting open, competitive procurement practices for future contracts.

The new open bidding process requires security services for seven airstrips: San Pedro, Belize City, Punta Gorda, Placencia, Corozal, Dangriga, and Caye Caulker. The BAA emphasized, “Qualified contractors should submit three (3) hard copies of their proposals and all required documentation to the following address: Belize Airports Authority, Sir Barry Bowen Municipal Airport, Belize City (Ref: Security Services).”

Eligible contractors are required to bid on excavation and cement construction projects in Placencia and Dangriga for apron works. Pre-bid site meetings are scheduled for September 8, 2025, at both airstrips.

Proposal documents are free of charge at the BAA main office and can be requested via email or downloaded from the Ministry of Finance’s procurement website. All submission instructions are included in the tender packages, and only bids received before the deadlines will be considered.

The BAA noted: “Proposals must be submitted in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders…downloaded from the website: MOF procurement website.”

Both tender invitations reflect efforts to strengthen Belize’s aviation infrastructure, address security needs, and restore public confidence in the BAA’s bidding processes. Interested contractors must submit bids for the apron work by September 15, 2025, and for the security services by October 3, 2025. The projects aim to enhance aviation safety and infrastructure in response to Belize’s growing demand for secure and efficient air travel.

For more information, visit the BAA office at the municipal airport in Belize City between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 501-280-3784 / 280-4200.