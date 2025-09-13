Low Season Leaves Secret Beach with Fewer Crowds

The popular recreational area northwest of San Pedro Town, Secret Beach, is seeing fewer visitors as the tourism low season sets in. During peak months, the beach is usually bustling with activity almost daily. Still, in recent weeks, the crowds have dwindled, forcing local businesses to adapt while continuing to cater to those seeking a quieter experience.

With the large crowds temporarily gone, visitors now find more space to enjoy the area’s offerings, including food, drinks, and even seaside spa services. One restaurant owner told The San Pedro Sun that business is always slower in September. “It has been very quiet, but it is usual for September,” they said. However, some establishments are struggling to keep staff on schedule and cope with the decline in business.

Several restaurants and bars offer weekly specials to attract customers, drawing in locals who make the nearly hour-long drive from downtown San Pedro. “We’ve had more locals coming to this area now, a few tourists as well, and even more people from the mainland have taken advantage of this quiet period. We also provide discounts on food,” another restaurateur explained. While some establishments remain open year-round, others have reduced operating hours or temporarily closed for holidays and renovations. The high season is expected to begin at the end of November.

Over the past decade, Secret Beach has grown significantly, with both Belizeans and foreign retirees establishing homes there. Despite its development, the area still lacks basic infrastructure such as electricity, running water, and drainage. Many residents and businesses rely on solar power, and stakeholders say long-overdue infrastructure upgrades would greatly benefit this emerging commercial and residential community.