San Pedro Workshop Launches Kotina to Boost Small Tourism Businesses Online

On September 25th and 26th, the San Pedro Town Council hosted an introductory workshop designed to empower Belizean tourism businesses through the launch of Kotina, an innovative platform for website creation and management. Held at the House of Culture, the event, offered under the Human Development portfolio, focused on equipping women, entrepreneurs, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with the digital tools needed to thrive in the upcoming busy season.

Personalized support was a key feature of the workshop, with one-on-one consultations provided by Kotina experts Mark Leslie and Ian Laundry. They assessed individual business needs and tailored website setups accordingly. Attendees also received guidance from Councillor Danielle Aranda of the San Pedro Town Council, who shared insights on building industry associations, forming marketing partnerships, and ensuring regulatory compliance. On-site technical support further ensured a smooth transition to online operations by assisting participants with device connections and previewing website features.

The two-day event featured live demonstrations and hands-on sessions where participants used their own devices to create free basic websites within minutes. More than 20 Belizean businesses registered, drawn by Kotina’s user-friendly, no-coding-required platform. Interactive exercises included uploading service photos, integrating contact forms, and optimizing sites for mobile responsiveness to attract tourists better.

Strategies for promoting businesses ahead of tourist arrivals were also shared, including SEO optimization, influencer partnerships, email retargeting campaigns, and collaborations with travel aggregators such as Booking.com. Emphasis was placed on mobile-first website design, with case studies showing that Kotina users experienced a 30 percent increase in bookings.

Follow-up support was highlighted as an ongoing benefit, including 24/7 customer service from the Kotina Belize team, video tutorials, monthly webinars, and community forums to foster continued growth. Registration was free and open to all Belizean tourism-related SMEs, with no geographic restrictions. Businesses can maintain their websites and booking tools through Kotina’s platform with simple sign-up options and free basic services.

Councillor Aranda noted that many small businesses struggle to keep up with online marketing while also managing day-to-day operations. “Change is difficult for everyone, but these days everything is now online,” she said. With the launch of Kotina, she expressed hope that smaller enterprises will gain visibility alongside more established companies. “I’m praying it helps the locals not only generate money for their families but also ensures they are not left out, since what is mostly highlighted are older, more established businesses. Now everyone can get a piece of the pie.”