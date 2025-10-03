New Fishing Seasons Begin for Queen Conch and Stone Crab, Mixed Opinions on Conch Stock

The Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) and Florida Stone Crab (Menippe mercenaria) seasons officially opened in Belize on Wednesday, October 1st. Both seasons run until June 30, 2026, unless production quotas are met earlier, in which case they will be closed. While Stone Crab fishing is not common in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, conch remains a popular choice. Some fishers reported a bountiful opening day, while others said stocks continue to decline each year.

Several fishermen told The San Pedro Sun that they left as early as 5AM and returned to the Embarcadero area with a boatload of conch. Others reported smaller catches and said locating conch was challenging. Some chose not to fish for conch at all this season. “There is not enough conch out there,” one fisherman said. “I think the Belize Fisheries Department (BFD) needs to do a better assessment and increase its surveillance efforts to protect this important staple.” Many said they are shifting focus to lobster and finfish.

Meanwhile, others, such as Francisco Morales, described a successful day. Morales acknowledged that conch may be declining in some areas but credited sustainable practices for the abundance in his fishing grounds. “We protect our fishing areas and that’s why we were able to catch plenty of conch today,” he said. “Other areas that are not protected, where illegal fishing takes place, will show a decline in conch. That is why, along with the authorities, we need to also do our part and try to protect our fishing camps so there are enough conch or other marine products available.”

None of the fishermen interviewed reported harvesting Stone Crab. They noted that the species requires a different approach since only the claws are taken, and the crab must be released afterward. “That is more artisanal, a different market, and for now we are only sticking to conch or fish,” one fisherman said.

In San Pedro, most of the conch harvested is sold locally to restaurants serving the tourism industry. This year, the price per pound ranges between BZ$15 and BZ$18.

The BFD maintains that Belize’s Queen Conch population remains robust, noting that annual quotas are consistently met. For the 2025–2026 season, the Department reminded fishers of the regulations: harvested shells must exceed seven inches in length, market clean weights must be over three ounces, and fillet weights must exceed 2.75 ounces. Possessing fillet or diced conch meat outside of the market without a special permit is prohibited. Penalties include fines up to $500, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. In cases of illegal fishing, offenders can also be fined per conch, typically around BZ$50 per shell.

For Stone Crab, regulations require fishers to obtain a license from the Fisheries Administrator for both harvesting and export. Traps must include an escape gap of no less than 2 3/8 inches along one side, excluding the mouth, and a biodegradable panel. No devices may be used that puncture, crush, or injure the crab’s body. Authorized fishers must carry a ruler or caliper on board to measure claws, which must be at least three inches in length.

The BFD continues to appeal to the public to report illegal fishing activity by calling 224-4552 or 223-2623 or emailing [email protected]. In San Pedro, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve can be reached at 226-2247 or by visiting their offices located on Caribeña Street. Reports are treated with strict confidentiality.