BHA Hosts Successful Allied Trade Show in San Pedro

The Belize Hotel Association (BHA) held its third annual Allied Trade Show on Friday, October 3rd at the Grand Caribe Resort north of San Pedro Town. The event brought together allied members, hospitality professionals, and tourism stakeholders for a day of networking, collaboration, and business development opportunities.

The trade show, held inside the resort’s West Room, featured a wide range of booths showcasing products and services from some of Belize’s top suppliers in the tourism sector. Exhibitors included companies representing the aviation, food and beverage, banking, insurance, transportation, and medical supply industries, as well as technology providers. Visitors also enjoyed special discounts and promotional offers from several participating businesses.

BHA’s General Manager, Naomi Martinez, highlighted the value of hosting such events for the organization’s members. “Our members can take this opportunity to network with their current partners or make new connections,” she said. “This is also the opportunity to introduce new services and products,” Martinez added. The partnerships formed through the trade show are vital to strengthening the association’s network and member benefits.

Previously hosted only on the mainland, this year’s event marked the first time the trade show was held in San Pedro, chosen for its status as one of Belize’s premier tourism destinations. According to BHA representatives, the decision aimed to give members greater visibility and facilitate closer engagement with local hotels and the public. Several businesses expressed appreciation for the opportunity to connect directly with clients and other industry players.

Island attendees shared positive feedback, noting that they took advantage of discounts and offers from participating companies, including Smart, Tropic Air, and Madisco, which showcased a selection of wines and beverages.

At the close of the one-day event, the BHA deemed the trade show a success and extended gratitude to all participants. “Your presence and participation made this event truly special,” the organization said in a statement.

The Belize Hotel Association is a non-profit, non-governmental organization and the country’s oldest private sector tourism body. Its membership consists primarily of accommodation providers, including hotels, resorts, lodges, condominiums, and educational facilities. Allied members include tour operators and businesses that support the wider hospitality industry.