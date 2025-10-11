Development Finance Corporation Rebranded as Development Bank of Belize

On October 2, 2025, Belize officially rebranded its longstanding Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as the Development Bank of Belize (DBB). According to the Government of Belize, this move marks a new chapter in the country’s approach to national development and climate finance. The announcement, made through a government press release following Cabinet approval, signaled the government’s commitment to modernizing Belize’s financial institutions to meet evolving economic priorities.

The renaming and rebranding, approved by Cabinet on September 30th, aims to strengthen the institution’s mandate and increase its developmental impact. Established in 1963, the DFC has undergone several reforms to enhance its service to Belize’s productive sectors. The transition to the Development Bank of Belize represents a strategic effort to align the institution with contemporary financial standards and sustainable development goals, emphasizing innovation, resilience, and climate-conscious investment.

Previously operating under legislation enacted in 2009, the DFC played a central role in financing projects across agriculture, housing, education, and small business sectors. Over its 62-year history, it has played a pivotal role in supporting Belize’s social and economic growth. However, it has faced increasing pressure to expand its capacity to address global and national challenges, particularly those related to climate change.

Minister of State Christopher Coye, who continues to serve as a Government Senator despite stepping down from his ministerial post, welcomed the transition. “This rebranding signals the Development Bank of Belize’s renewed institutional identity and enables it to complete its transformation, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and national impact,” Coye said. Cabinet members also emphasized that the DBB will play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development and green financing initiatives across the nation.

The Development Bank of Belize is expected to serve as a cornerstone for national development strategies, particularly in climate-related financing and significant infrastructure projects. The change reflects a stronger institutional framework designed to attract investment and promote long-term economic stability, positioning the DBB as a pivotal player in Belize’s financial and development sectors.